Kartik Aaryan Ditches Royal Enfield For A Mini Cooper And Its Price Will Shock You

Actor Kartik Aaryan has kickstarted the promotions of his upcoming film, Love Aaj Kal 2 directed by Imtiaz Ali, along with Sara Ali Khan. The duo is receiving a lot of love from their fans. They have appeared in a few reality shows as well for promoting their film and their appearance and chemistry stole many hearts. One more fun-fact associated with Love Aaj Kal 2's promotion is that Kartik Aaryan is often seen riding a Royal Enfield.

For the unversed, in the recently released song Shayad from Love Aaj Kal 2, Kartik's character Veer can also be seen on a bike, riding with the female lead. After the release of song Shayad, Aaryan made a few public appearances while driving the two-wheeler. Later, his co-star Sara shared a BTS boomerang video in which they were seen sitting on a bike. However, he recently ditched the two-wheeler for his recent ride.

A leading news website reported that on January 28, the Pyaar Ka Punchnama actor was driving a green Mini Cooper around the city. The report also adds that the worth of Mini Cooper is around ₹40 lakhs. It is the same car he bought recently to gift his mother on her birthday.

According to the report of a leading entertainment and fashion portal, after receiving the car as a gift from son, Kartik's mother was over the moon. Reportedly, in the early days of his career, Kartik had promised to fulfill his mother's desires once he establishes himself as an actor in Bollywood. The mother-son duo went for a drive as well. Check out Kartik's car below:

(Image Courtesy: Kartik Aaryan Instagram)

