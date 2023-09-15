Kartik Aaryan Drops BTS Photo From Chandu Champion Set On Kabir Khan's Birthday

Kartik Aaryan, who is busy shooting for his next film Chandu Champion has shared a belated birthday wish for Kabir Khan. The filmmaker turned 55 years old on September 14. The actor has shared a behind-the-scenes photo from the sets of the film.

2 things you need to know

Kartik Aaryan's next project is a sports drama.

The sports drama is being helmed by Kabir Khan.

Sorry Kabir Khan, Kartik Aaryan forgot to wish you owing to his diet

Kartik Aaryan, on Friday, took to his Instagram handle to drop a wish belated birthday wish for his director, Kabir Khan. In the post, the director is looking at a monitor, while Kartik can be seen sitting behind, laughing. In the caption, the actor apologised for wishing the director a day later and revealed that he forgot.

(A photo from the sets of Chandu Champion | Image: KartikAaryan/Instagram)

Calling Kabir Khan 'handsome,' he wrote, "Happy birthday handsome director Kabir Khan sir. Chandu ka diet itna chal raha hai ki hosh hi nahi hai. Insta par ek din late post ho raha hai. (Chandu is dieting so much that he forgot about his birthday. Posting one day late on Instagram)."

Kartik Aaryan's first look from Chandu Champion

Last month, the Satyaprem Ki Katha actor shared his first look from the film on Instagram and announced the wrap of the first schedule. In the image, Kartik is sporting a buzzcut with bruises around his eyes. “When INDIA is written on your chest, it’s a DIFFERENT feeling 🇮🇳 Proud to be playing a Real Hero A Man Who Refuses To Give Up,” read the caption.

(A poster of Chandu Champion | Image: KartikAaryan/Instagram)

Reportedly, Kartik Aaryan will play the role of India's first Paralympic gold medalist, Murlikant Petkar. The film is based on the 1972 Paralympics Games in which Petkar clocked 37.33 seconds, making a world record of the fastest 50 m in freestyle swimming competition. The film is slated to release on June 14, 2024, on the occasion of Eid al-Adha.

