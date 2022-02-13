Kartik Aaryan Enjoys 'relaxing Sunday' With His Pet Katori; See Pictures

Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan often keeps his fans updated with his day to day activities on social media. Kartik, who is in love with his new pet Katori, has shared another picture with the pet as he is enjoying his 'relaxing' Sunday. The Dhamaka actor introduced Katori to his fans through an Instagram post by sharing an adorable picture earlier this month.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Kartik dropped a series of pictures, also featuring his little pet Katori. He captioned the post, "It's been a relaxing Sunday for us both". In the photographs, the Pati Patni Aur Woh actor could be seen wearing a royal blue coloured sweatshirt as he is laying on the bed while hugging Katori in his arms.

Fans call Kartik & Katori 'cuties'

Netizens couldn't resist themselves adoring the actor's cuteness and this can be proved from the comment section. A fan wrote, "And i feel sooo relaxed after seeing you always", anotheer fan calls Kartik a perfect combination of hot and cute, a user wrote, "Two cuties in one frame", while others dropped hearts to the post.

Earlier also, Kartik introduced his pet to the fans by sharing some cute pics. Kartik dropped a couple of photographs featuring himself and Katori. Sharing some sunkissed photographs, the actor could be seen playing with his dog. He captioned the post, "Katori ❤️ 🐾 I’m in LOVE again 🥰 @katoriaaryan". In the pictures, the Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety actor could be seen wearing a peach coloured sweatshirt with a pair of blue denim jeans.

Kartik Aaryan on the work front

On the work front, the actor was last seen in Dhamaka alongside Mrunal Thakur and Amruta Subhash. He has films like Shehzada, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, Freddy, and Captain India in the pipeline. Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon announced their new collaboration Shehzada earlier this year. The actor recently returned from Delhi after completing some portions of the film. The film, directed by Rohit Dhawan, is set to be released on November 4, 2022. Shehzada is a Hindi remake of Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo. The other cast includes Paresh Rawal, Rohit Bose Roy, Manisha Koirala, Sachin Khedkar and Ankur Rathee. The movie is being bankrolled by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Allu Aravind, S Radhakrishna and Aman Gill.

Image: Instagram/@kartikaaryan