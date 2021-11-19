Kartik Aaryan 'feeling Blessed' For Receiving Love From Industry Post 'Dhamaka' Release

Actor Kartik Aaryan's latest film thriller flick Dhamaka has been creating a major buzz since its special screening on Thursday, November 18, which was attended by several notable Bollywood personalities. The actor's family was also spotted proudly clicking pictures to celebrate his hard work. Post the screening, several celebrities like Ayushmann Khurrana and his wife Tahira Kashyap poured in compliments for the film and the actor.

The movie was finally released on November 19 on the OTT platform Netflix where the response of the netizens reflected that of the celebrities. The social media was buzzing with praises for the actor's stellar acting considering it was his first time stepping into a serious role. The actor has finally responded to the overwhelming response.

Kartik Aaryan on Industry giving love to Dhamaka

Taking to his Instagram on November 19, the 30-year-old actor expressed his gratitude for the love shown by the industry to his latest thriller Dhamaka. He shared a picture of him visiting the temple and wrote in the caption, ''Aaj kaan mein sirf Thank You bola !!❤️ (Today, I only gave thanks) Ganpati bappa Moriya 🙏🏻'' He continued to express his gratefulness for receiving love from Bollywood by writing,

''Feeling blessed with all the love coming from the industry ❤️ Can’t wait for the fans to watch it!! 🙏🏻 #Dhamaka now LIVE on Netflix!''

After hosting a special screening, the 'Chocolate boy' of Bollywood hosted another preview which was attended by director Imtiaz Ali, co-star of the movie Freddy, Alaya F, YouTube star Bhuvan Bam, fashion designer Manish Malhotra, among others. The attendees were quick to taka to their respective social media to shower the actor's performance with praises as many believed the movie was 'lovely, engaging, thrilling and courageous'.

More on Dhamaka

Directed by Ram Madhvani, Dhamaka stars Kartik Aaryan and Mrunal Thakur in the lead role. Actors like Amruta Subhash, Vikas Kumar, and Vishwajeet Pradhan are played significant roles. The movie followed Pathak's plight in trying to protect his wife whilst performing his professional duties after receiving a call from a terrorist about a bomb threat. Based on the 2013 South Korean film, The Terror Live, the film has been released on Netflix on November 19.

Image: Varinder Chawla, Instagram/@kartikaaryan