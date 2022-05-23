Kartik Aaryan Flaunts 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2's Housefull Shows; Says He 'didn’t Get Tickets'

Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan is one of the self-made stars in the film industry. The actor made his Bollywood debut with the 2011 film Pyaar Ka Punchnama and rose to fame for his funny yet quirky character. Since then, the actor has proved his acting mettle with various movies, many of which turned out to be successes at the ticket windows. Another proof of his hard work throughout his career of over a decade paying off was his latest outing Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 ruling the box office in the country.

Kartik Aaryan, along with the entire team of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, is basking in the success of the movie. The film came out to be the biggest opener of the Luka Chuppi star's career. As the movie is working wonders and also dominating theatre screens, Kartik Aaryan is nothing but grateful.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Kartik Aaryan recently shared glimpses, posing outside at housefull theatre in Mumbai that he visited. The actor held the board that read "HOUSE FULL" in his hands to celebrate the success of the film. The series of photos saw the 31-year-old surrounded by fans as they celebrated the film. In the caption, he wrote, "As actors we crave for this day. This Housefull board!!" He further quipped he did not get a ticket for himself either and wrote, "Where i myself didn’t get the tickets. BhoolBhulaiyaa2 on fire. (sic)"

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 box office collection

As per trade analyst Taran Adarsh, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 became the biggest Bollywood opener of 2022 as it minted Rs 14.11 crore on Day 1. The film is followed by Akshay Kumar-starrer Bachchhan Paandey and Alia Bhatt's Gangubai Kathiawadi. After its first weekend in the theatres, the film has now collected a total of Rs 55.96 crore and has become the actor's highest weekend grosser.

More about Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 is the official sequel of Akshay Kumar and Vidya Balan's spooky film Bhool Bhulaiyaa. Apart from Kartik Aaryan, the film also features Kiara Advani, Tabu, Sanjay Mishra, Rajpal Yadav and Amar Upadhyay in pivotal roles. Helmed by Aneez Bazmee, the movie's plot revolves around Kartik Aaryan's Ruhaan and Kiara Advani's Reet and their battle with an incident from the past.