Kartik Aaryan Flaunts Biceps, Begins Weekend On A Positive Note; Fans Left Jaw Dropped

Kartik Aaryan took to his Instagram account on Saturday and shared a picture of himself holding up a frame with a motivational quote. He can also be seen flaunting his biceps in his latest post, which got heaps of attention. The picture made left his fans jaw dropped and they headed to the comment section to shower the actor with compliments and love.

Kartik Aaryan’s latest Instagram post sees him flaunting his biceps

The Luka Chuppi actor headed to Instagram on Saturday to share a deep and thought-provoking quote. The quote revolves around personal growth and the actor holds up a frame with the message in the picture that received heaps of love. The quote read, “It's not how good you are, it's how good you want to be.” The actor can be seen in a grey tank top as he showed off his biceps.

See the image here

The actor’s fans headed to the comment section to praise him as soon as his picture went up. They flooded the post with heart and fire emoticons. Some fans also appreciated his motivational quote.

Kartik Aaryan on the work front

The actor is currently shooting for two films. He will next be seen in Freddy, which is touted to be a romantic thriller. Apart from Aaryan, the film will also star Alaya F, who had earlier announced her arrival on the sets of the film on Instagram. She mentioned she was excited to work with the ‘wonderful team’ behind the film. Kartik Aaryan has also posted a picture from the sets.

Apart from Freddy, the actor will also be seen in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. The comedy-horror flick will be the sequel to Akshay Kumar Starrer Bhool Bhulaiyaa, which was released in 2007. The director of the film Anees Bazmee uploaded a still from the upcoming film. He reposed the post from T-series' account, which called the film an ‘edge-of-the seat comedy psychological thriller’. The film will also see Tabu and Kiara Advani on screen as they take on pivotal roles.

Apart from these two films, the actor also has many other projects in the pipeline. He will be seen in Dhamaka, which will be helmed by Ram Madhvani. He will also take on a role in Hansal Mehta's directorial Captain India.

Image: Kartik Aaryan-Instagram