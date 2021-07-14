Last Updated:

Kartik Aaryan Flaunts Black Nail Paint In Daboo Ratnani's 2021 Calendar Shoot, See Picture

Kartik Aaryan's latest look from his shoot for celebrity photographer Dabboo Ratnani's 2021 calendar, where he is donning a black nail paint, is going viral.

Written By
Kriti Nayyar
Kartik Aaryan latest photoshoot

Credit- KARTIKAARYAN- INSTAGRAM


Kartik Aaryan flaunted his latest look from his shoot for celebrity photographer Dabboo Ratnani's 2021 calendar. In the black and white picture that is going viral, the actor can be seen donning a black nail polish, with messy hair and a fur coat. He took to his Instagram today to share pictures from Daboo Ratnani's annual calendar shoot. Earlier, Kiara Advani's sexy look from Dabboo Ratnani's 2021 calendar had gone viral. 

Alongside the picture, the actor put up a caption "The Number 1 Shot 🖤 #DabbooRatnaniCalendar2021". The actor uploaded a teaser from his shoot yesterday on his social media handles where his face was hidden. Requesting the photographer to reveal the shot, his caption read "🖤 Dabboo sir ab shot reveal bhi kar do…". Have a look at the picture. 

As soon as he uploaded the pictures, fans started drooling over the Pyaar Ka Punchnama actor's intense avatar. He received many compliments from the audience with one stating "Kartik Aaryan. This guy is just amazing People's are fan of his looks and his dressing sense. In his recent photo, he looks so classy." whereas others commented, "Messy hair, don't care! Kartik Aaryan 's dishevelled look is killing me!" as well as If hotness had a face, it would undoubtedly be a clone to@TheAaryanKartik  Why so hot babe??? #KartikAaryan". 

Many famous personalities and industry insiders also commented on the actor's intense picture. Farah Khan Kunder and Kartik Aaryan engaged in funny banter as the former commented: "kuch lete kyon nahi??" on the actor's picture. Others like Aalim Hakim, Renil Abraham among others lauded the actor's look. 

On the work front, Kartik will be will next be seen in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. It comes as a sequel to Priyadarshan's 2007 iconic horror comedy Bhool Bhulaiyaa starring Akshay Kumar. The film also stars Kiara Advani, Tabu and Rajpal Yadav in lead roles. The film was originally scheduled to be released in theatres on July 31, 2020, but was delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic The film is scheduled for release on 19 November 2021. 

Apart from this, the actor has Sajid Nadiadwala's Satyanarayan Ki Katha and Dhamaka in the pipeline. Dhamaka is the remake of the 2014 South Korean movie The Terror Live. Kartik will be playing the role of a journalist who will be covering a live terrorist attack. The actor is also set to star in the Hindi remake of Allu Arjun's hit Telugu movie  Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo. 

First Published:
