Kartik Aaryan Fuels Collaboration Rumours With Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Visits His Office

Bollywood heartthrob Kartik Aaryan is on a roll with highly anticipated movies lined up for him in the coming months. Marking his presence in Bollywood by taking up versatile roles, the actor has come under the radar of notable filmmakers who are eyeing to rope him in in their high budgeted projects. Adding fuel to such rumours, the young actor was recently spotted paying a visit to one of India's most prominent directors in Mumbai.



Kartik Aaryan spotted at Sanjay Leela Bhansali office



Touted as one of the most bankable actors of the current generation, rumours of Kartik Aaryan's being recruited for big-budgeted movies are making rounds on the internet. Amidst these reports, the actor was spotted entering Padmavat director Sanjay Leela Bhansali's office in Juhu, Mumbai. Visuals from his visit showed the actor stepping out of his new Lamborghini Urus, the actor waved at the paparazzi waiting outside the office. Dressed casually for the meeting, the actor sported a white tee under a matching button-up and paired them with white shoes. At the request of the paps, the actor removed his mask to pose for the cameras.

More on Kartik Aaryan's visit to the director

Kartik Aaryan's rendezvous with the notable director added fuel to the rumours of him taking up the lead role in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's much-awaited movie Heera Mandi. the movie will be the director as well the actor's OTT debut. However, both the artist have been tight-lipped about the details of the project and meetings. Fans awaiting the official cast announcement of the movie are also speculating about the actress set to play the lead role.



Several reports suggest, the movie based on Gangubai's life, a renowned madam of a brothel in Kamathipura, will have a star-studded cast of female actors. Leading ladies of Bollywood such as Vidya Balan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Madhuri Dixit and Deepika Padukone are being approached to be a part of the film. Earlier, Bajirao Mastani actress Deepika Padukone was spotted visiting the director's office in Juhu, raising speculation of yet another collaboration with the director.

