Kartik Aaryan Gets Himself Vaccinated; Says, 'Now Loading: Antibodies'

Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan, on Tuesday night, took to his verified social media handle and shared a picture of himself to inform his 21.6M Insta fam that he has been vaccinated for COVID-19. Interestingly, in the photo, Kartik can be seen posing within a frame, which hashtagged "Got Vaccinated" and read, "Join the fightback". A masked Aaryan can be seen posing for the picture, presumably, with an ear-to-ear smile. Instagramming the photo, he wrote a short caption, which read, "Now loading: Antibodies", along with a yellow heart emoji.

Kartik Aaryan receives COVID-19 vaccine

In no time, the Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety actor's post managed to garner over 260k double-taps and is still counting. Meanwhile, many of his fans and followers flooded the comments section with various emojis, including red-heart and fire. While a section of fans went gaga over Kartik's "cool" look, another section of fans asked the actor to take care.

India began its vaccination program in January 2021, and so far, the drive has provided 29,46,39,511 doses, as per MoHFW's website. Interestingly, not only the Pati Patni Aur Woh actor, but many Indian celebrities have received their jab of COVID-19 vaccine. Madhuri Dixit, Boman Irani, Amitabh Bachchan, and Varun Dhawan are a few to name. On the other hand, popular South actors such as Kamal Haasan, Khushbu, Mohanlal, Nagarjuna Akkineni, Mahesh Babu, Suhasini Maniratnam, and Ramya Krishnan also vaccinated themselves in the past.

A peek into Kartik Aaryan's Instagram

Interestingly, the Pyaar Ka Punchnama actor is an avid social media user as he keeps fans posted with his whereabouts. In fact, when he tested positive for COVID-19 in March 2021, he shared the update with his fans via a social media post. He had shared a picture of a large 'plus' sign, and written, "Positive ho gaya. Dua karo (I am positive. Pray for me)," in the caption of his post.

Later, after being in quarantine for two weeks, the Guest iin London actor tested negative. And, to share the same with his fans, the actor treated them to a sunkissed selfie, in which he can be seen making a negative sign with his finger. Explaining the context of the picture further, he wrote, "Negative - 14 din ka vanvaas khatam (14 days of quarantine ends) / Back to work".

