Kartik Aaryan Gets 'sweet Surprise' From Parents On 32nd Birthday; Pens Gratitude Note

Kartik Aaryan marked his 32nd birthday with an intimate midnight celebration alongside his parents and their pet Katori. Dropping photos from the celebrations on social media, the Bhool Bhulayaa 2 actor thanked his parents for the 'sweet surprise' and expressed how lucky he was to be born as their son. Kartik also received heartfelt wishes from fans as well as celebrities like Kriti Sanon, Ayushmann Khurrana and more.

Kartik Aaryan celebrates his 32nd birthday with his parents & pet dog Katori

Taking to his Instagram handle on Tuesday, November 22, the actor shared two photos from his birthday celebrations, the first of which showcased him cutting the cakes. The second glimpse was a beautiful family portrait featuring their dog Katori. In the caption, Kartik wrote, "In every birth I would like to be born as your koki. Thank you for the sweet birthday surprise mummy- papa, Katori n Kiki." Take a look.

Reacting to his post, Kriti Sanon wrote, "Happiest Birthday Buntoooo. I have the besttt gift for u.. stay tuned!" while Rakul Preet Singh mentioned, "Happppy happppy bdayyyy you star !! Have the most amazinggggg year ! May the sky be the limit." Others like Manish Malhotra and Ayushmann Khurrana also wished the actor.

On the work front, Kartik will be seen in Shashanka Ghosh's thriller Freddy which will stream on Disney Plus Hotstar on December 2. He also has the romantic drama Satyaprem Ki Katha with Kiara Advani and Kriti Sanon co-starrer Shehzada in the pipeline. The actor was last seen in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, which emerged as a blockbuster.

Lastly, Kartik has also been roped in for the third instalment of Hera Pheri, the popular comedy-drama franchise that starred Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty, and Paresh Rawal in lead roles.

(IMAGE: INSTAGRAM/ @KARTIKAARYAN)