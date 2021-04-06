Kartik Aaryan Gifts Himself A Brand New Car After Recovering From COVID, See Picture

After battling the novel Coronavirus, Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan got himself a brand new Lamborghini. The actor took to Instagram on Tuesday, April 6, 2021, to share a video of him collecting his car from the showroom. Along with the video, the actor also penned a quirky caption. On seeing Kartik Aaryan’s new car, fans have been flooding the comment section with all things nice.

In the video, Kartik can be seen striking a pose near his new car. A few seconds into the video, the party poppers leaves the actor scared. He soon gets up and acts as if nothing has happened leaving everyone in splits. He is seen donning a black t-shirt denim jacket and blue jeans. One can also get a clear view of Kartik’s new glossy finish black Lamborghini. Along with this video, the actor also wrote, "Kharid li....ðŸš— Par main shayad mehengi cheezon ke liye bana hi nahi hoon". Take a look at the post below.

As soon as the picture was shared online, fans went on to flood the comment section congratulating the actor for his new car. Some of his fans penned sweet messages, while some added many emojis. One of the users wrote, “Congratulations Kartik. God bless you”. Another one wrote, “oh my God, this car looks so sexy”. Take a look at a few more comments below.

Kartik Aaryan took to Instagram on Monday morning to share with his fans that he has been tested negative for Covid-19 after being in quarantine for 14 days. Sharing a selfie in which Kartik is winking at the camera and making a negative sign with his fingers, the actor informed his fans of the good news by writing, "Negative. 14 din ka khatam ka vanvaas khatam ka vanvaas khatam ka vanvaa (14 days of self-quarantine over) Back to work". Take a look at Kartik Aaryan’s Instagram post below.

Meanwhile, the actor will be seen in Ram Madhvani’s Dhamaka alongside Amruta Subhash and Mrunal Thakur in lead roles. The plot revolves around a disgruntled anchor who, after being reassigned from TV to radio, sees both danger and opportunity when he receives threatening phone calls on air. The release date of the film is not yet revealed by the makers.

