Kartik Aaryan Gifts Mother Mala Tiwari Luxurious Car On Her Birthday

Kartik Aaryan, who shot to fame post the success of Sonu Ki Titu Ki Sweety, is currently on an unstoppable success streak, as the actor’s recent releases have managed to mint in the moolah at the box office. Besides being lauded for his onscreen performances, the actor is also winning the hearts of masses with his recent posts on social media platforms. Recently, Kartik Aaryan took to his social media handles to wish his mother, Mala Tiwari, on her birthday. However, Kartik Aaryan did not stop at just a birthday post, as the actor left no stone unturned to make his mother's birthday special. Here is how Kartik Aaryan surprised Mala Tiwari.

Kartik Aaryan gifts mother a swanky emerald luxurious car

Recently, Kartik Aaryan gifted his mother a swanky green-emerald luxurious sports car as a birthday gift, as reported by a leading portal. Reportedly, Kartik’s mother had expressed her wish to buy the same car when the actor was in his struggling days. It seems like Kartik Aaryan bought his mother the latest edition of the car, even when Mala Tiwari had no idea about the details of the luxury car she had demanded before. It is also reported that Kartik Aaryan took his mother out on a short ride after purchasing the car.

Kartik Aaryan recently shared a throwback picture of his childhood, in which the actor can be seen in the arms of his mother. Take a look at the throwback picture:

What's next for Kartik Aaryan?

On the work front, Kartik Aaryan will be seen next in the Imtiaz Ali directorial, Love Aajkal 2 along with the Kedarnath actor, Sara Ali Khan. Aaryan will also be seen sharing screen space with Kiara Advani and Tabu for the much-anticipated sequel, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. The horror drama happens to be a remake of the Akshay Kumar-starrer, Bhool Bhulaiyaa. The actor is currently busy shooting for Dostana 2 in numerous locations across India along with co-stars Janhvi Kapoor and Lakshya. Helmed by Collin D'cunha, the much-anticipated movie is bankrolled by Karan Johar.

(Promo Image: Kartik Aaryan Instagram)

