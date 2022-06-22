Kartik Aaryan Gives Playful Response To A Fan Asking 'Shaadi Kab Karoge Bhai?'

Kartik Aaryan is currently riding high on the success of his recently released film Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, bankrolled by Bhushan Kumar & Krishan Kumar and helmed by Anees Bazmee. The film, which received generally positive reviews from critics as well as fans, earned more than ₹260.75 crores (US$34 million) worldwide to become the second-highest-grossing Hindi film of 2022.

The 31-year-old also enjoys a huge fan following on his social media and he knows aptly how to keep his fans entertained. Recently, Kartik hosted an Ask Me Anything (AMA) session,' #AskKartik', on Twitter and here's how he responded to a fan asking him about his marriage plans.

Kartik Aaryan has a hilarious response to a fan asking him about his wedding plans

On Wednesday, Kartik Aaryan took to his Twitter handle and interacted with his fans as he answered their questions. Considered one of the most eligible bachelors in the town, his fans are always curious to know about the actor's relationship status and marriage plans and during his AMA session, a fan asked him, "Shaadi kab karoge Bhai?" (When will you get married?). Being his usual quirky self, the Dhamaka fame actor wrote, "Jaldi Kya hai," adding a laughing emoticon to the tweet. Here's a look at it:

Not only this, another fan asked him, "Sir What is one thing you are deeply proud of in your life?" To this, Kartik replied that despite overwhelming odds he managed to stay determined and focused, adding, "It helps now that all my hard work and efforts are being appreciated."

Despite overwhelming odds i managed to stay determined and focused

It helps now that all my hard-work and efforts are being appreciated ❤️🙏🏻#AskKartik https://t.co/CIu5uZ7hbP — Kartik Aaryan (@TheAaryanKartik) June 22, 2022

Kartik Aaryan is currently basking in the success of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, also starring Kiara Advani, Rajpal Yadav and Tabu. The film garnered immense love from the audience and managed to do good business at the ticket windows. Overwhelmed with the terrific response, Kartik Aaryan recently took to his Instagram handle and treated fans with a glimpse of his '175 cr wali smile.'

The picture saw him smiling ear to ear, as he wrote, "175 cr vaali smile Audience ka Pyaar Hamesha sabse upar #BhoolBhulaiyaa2."

On the professional front, Kartik Aaryan has Shehzada in his pipeline. Directed by Rohit Dhawan, Shehzada is set to release on November 4, 2022. Apart from Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon, the film also features Paresh Rawal, Rohit Bose Roy, Manisha Koirala, Sachin Khedkar, Ankur Rathee, and more.

Image: Kartik Aaryan/Instagram