Kartik Aaryan Gives Sneak Peek Of His Phone's Wallpaper As He Wishes His Mom On B'day; See

Actor Kartik Aaryan who is quite active on social media with his quirky posts recently won attention from his fans as he posted his phone's wallpaper on social media. Taking to his Instagram handle, the Dhamaka actor dropped an adorable picture with his mother on the latter's birthday.

Kartik Aaryan, who often updates his fans and followers on social media, captioned the post, "Happy bday to my wallpaper for life ❤️". The beautiful post pictures the Lukka Chuppi actor in a black t-shirt teamed up with black denim and the same coloured jacket. Meanwhile, his mother looks gorgeous in a white Anarkali suit. The actor was seen making her mother twirl in the picture.

Fans call Kartik Aaryan's mom 'international sasu ma'

The post witnessed wonderful reactions from the fans and this can be proved from the comment section. Rohini Iyer wrote, "Plz wish her from my end 🤗❤️😍", Jersey fame Mrunal Thakur commented, Happy birthday Aunty🎈". Others wrote, "So sweet! Happy happy happy birthday ❤️❤️❤️", "You both look so cute together❤️😍😍", "HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO YOUR WORLD🙌❤️", "Both of you stealing our HEARTS! @kartikaaryan 🥺🌈💜💜💜💗😘", "Happy birthday mala auntyji ❤️❤️❤️". A fan hilariously wrote, "HAPPY BIRTHDAY INTERNATIONAL SASU MA 🤪🌎🤍".

Kartik often greets his fans but recently, the Sonu Ki Titu Ki Sweety actor surprised two of his fans, who relentlessly called out his name from outside his building. The video of the two girls standing outside his house went viral on social media. The girls were taken by surprise after the actor stepped out of his building and obliged the fans with selfies and pictures.

From Shehzada to Freddy, Kartik Aaryan on the work front

On the work front, the actor was last seen in Dhamaka alongside Mrunal Thakur and Amruta Subhash. He has films like Shehzada, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, Freddy, and Captain India in the pipeline. Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon announced their new collaboration Shehzada earlier this year. The actor recently returned from Delhi after completing some portions of his next film Shehzada. The film, directed by Rohit Dhawan, is set to be released on November 4, 2022.

Image: Instagram/@kartikaaryan