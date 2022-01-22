Kartik Aaryan Goes Clean Shave In Latest Post, Gives BTS' Butter' Twist To It; See

Kartik Aaryan is an avid social media user as he constantly treats his fans and followers with snaps from his personal as well as professional life. The actor, on Saturday, took to his official Instagram handle and shared a selfie picture. In the picture, he can be seen clean shaved after months of donning a bearded look. Sharing the picture on his IG story, he also gave it a BTS' Butter twist. Check out his post below.

Kartik Aaryan clean shave gets BTS' Butter twist

Taking to the photo-sharing platform, Kartik posted a picture revealing his new look. He can be seen clean shaved and flaunting his long messy hair as he looked away from the camera. He went topless for the selfie picture and added BTS' record-breaking track Butter to the post.

On a related note, Kartik recently made headlines after he was spotted playing football with a team of girls in Mumbai. Several glimpses from the match surfaced online which created a lot of buzz. Shortly after the pictures from the match took over the internet, Kartik came into the limelight after videos of him riding a bicycle on the busy streets of Mumbai went viral. The video was taken right after the match on Wednesday. Paparazzi account Manav Manglani posted a video of the actor on Instagram and captioned it, “Kartik Aaryan clicked cycling his way back home post-football game in Mumbai.” The actor was seen wearing black shorts and a t-shirt with a black mask. Check out the post below.

Karthik Aryan's upcoming projects

On the work front, the actor was last seen in Dhamaka alongside Mrunal Thakur and Amruta Subhash. He will next be seen in the horror comedy Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, alongside Kiara Advani and Tabu. The actor recently returned from Delhi after completing some portions of his upcoming film Shehzada. The film, helmed by Rohit Dhawan, is set to be released on November 4, 2022. The film also stars his Luka Chuppi co-star Kriti Sanon in the lead role. Apart from the duo, the cast includes Paresh Rawal, Rohit Bose Roy, Manisha Koirala, Sachin Khedkar, and Ankur Rathee. Kartik also has films like Freddy and Captain India in his kitty.

Image: Instagram/@kartikaaryan