Kartik Aaryan Goes Down On His Knees For Fan In This Throwback Video; Watch

On May 30, 2021, Kartik Aaryan took to his Instagram and posted a video of him going down on a knee to flatter his fan. The video has since taken the internet by a frenzy with over 1 crore views. Fans of the Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety actor were amazed by this move and were shouting all through the course of the video with excitement. Kartik captioned the video "Is it called Fanception because I’m a Fan of my Fans? 🤔 Can keep going forever just for this feeling ❤️"

Reception of the video

Kartik Aaryan's latest Instagram post is a throwback video from when he was promoting one of his films. He went all out to please a fan and make her feel special as he went down on a knee and kissed her hand. Kartik had posted the video to express his undying love for his well-wishers and express how much he misses them. Kartik Aaryan's fanception video crossed over 10 million views, garnering likes from most people, including the likes of Ekta Kapoor, who was all hearts for the video. It doesn't come as a shocker, given his popularity and fan following on social media and even offline.

Kartik Aaryan's presence on social media

Kartik Aaryan's Instagram is proof of the fan following that he has, especially amongst young people. The pandemic has not stopped him from constantly creating content and entertaining the masses. Kartik Aaryan's Instagram and Twitter handles are full of witty posts that keep the fans coming back, and his chat show Koki Poochega comes across as a cherry on top. He is evidently loved and adored for spreading positivity across all platforms, and Kartik Aaryan's latest video goes on to prove the point.

Kartik Aaryan's upcoming projects

Kartik Aaryan was last seen in the 2020 Imtiaz Ali directorial Love Aaj Kal opposite Sara Ali Khan. He will now be seen in the Ram Madhavani directorial Dhamaka which is being produced by Ronnie Screwwala and Ram Madhavani. Apart from this, he is also gearing up for Anees Bazmee directorial Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, alongside Tabu and Kiara Advani.

