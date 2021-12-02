Kartik Aaryan Grateful For 'Dhamake-daar' Response As It Becomes Most-watched Netflix Film

Kartik Aaryan, who is stoked by the positive response coming his way for his latest film, Dhamaka, recently took to his verified Instagram handle and expressed gratitude to his fans and followers for their 'Dhamake-daar response.' He shared the poster of the film which reads, "Thank you for the Dhamake-Daar response. Most watched film on digital. Watched for 4.8 million hours this week on Netflix."

Helmed by Ram Madhvani, the film premiered on the online streaming giant, Netflix on November 19.

Kartik Aaryan's Dhamaka becomes the most-watched film on digital

Taking to the photo-sharing site, Kartik Aaryan wrote, "#Dhamaka becomes the most-watched film on digital This is huge !! Thank you so much (sic)." Many fans and followers rushed to compliment the actor and the filmmaker. Several celebs also took the opportunity to drop positive messages for him.

More about Dhamaka

Dhamaka has been receiving rave reviews from the public since the day it was released. The story of the Ram Madhvani directorial revolves around Arjun Pathak, an ex-TV anchor. As he receives a call from a terrorist, it gives him a chance to come back like an anchor. However, his seat comes with several challenges and also at the cost of the lives of his loved ones.

The film was also screened at the 52nd International Film Festival of India after the film's release. Apart from Kartik, the film also stars Mrunal Thakur and Amruta Subhash in pivotal roles. The film is an official remake of the 2013 film The Terror Live by Kim Byung-woo.

Meanwhile, for the unversed, Kartik has resumed filming for his next project, Shehzada. The Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety actor recently jetted off to Delhi and has been treating fans with behind-the-scenes snaps. Recently, he dropped a selfie picture where he can be seen posing happily in front of an iconic monument, Jama Masjid in Delhi. As for the caption, he wrote, "Shehzada in Dilli."

Kartik Aaryan announced his film Shehzada, earlier this month. The actor announced the upcoming movie via Instagram and also revealed the film will be released on November 4, 2022. Sharing the news, he wrote, "Duniya ka Sabse Gareeb Prince." Sharing the same image, Kriti Sanon wrote, "Superly excited to be a part of #Shehzada. In cinemas on 4th November 2022!" The film also casts Paresh Rawal, Manisha Koirala, Ronit Bose Roy, and Ankur Rathee.

Image: Instagram/@kartikaaryan