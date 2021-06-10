Kartik Aaryan Grooves To Allu Arjun's 'Butta Bomma'; Showcases Killer Dance Moves

Kartik Aaryan recently took to social media to share a dance video of himself and fans have been loving it to the core. In the video, he can be seen dancing with two of his closest friends while the song Butta Bomma from Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo, plays in the background. The actor has added an interactive note with the post, keeping his caption game strong. Kartik Aaryan’s fans have flooded the comments section with compliments as they are loving the upbeat nature of the video.

Kartik Aaryan’s Butta Bomma dance cover

Kartik Aaryan is a celebrated Indian actor who is not just famous for his acting skills, but also his quirky and happening personality. The actor recently shared a dance cover on his Instagram and it has been gaining momentum for multiple reasons. In the video, Kartik was seen pulling off a hip-hop dance routine with portions of shuffling and uprock styles. The actor hit all the beats right and also kept the entire routine well-coordinated and smooth. Allu Arjun and Pooja Hegde starrer, Butta Bomma, is a famous track amongst the dancers as it has strong beats and a catchy melody. Allu Arjun also gained a lot of appreciation for this song, at the time of its release, as the original dance routine was well-choreographed and executed.

In the caption for the post, Kartik Aaryan has wittily asked his fans to complete a famous proverb for him. He wrote, "Dance like ______ ? (‘No ones watching’ mat likhna)". In the hashtags for the post, he has also added ‘#dancelikekartikaaryan’. Have a look at the post on Kartik Aaryan’s Instagram here.

In the comments section of the post, various fans have complimented the actor for pulling off such a difficult dance routine. Some of the fans have also added a bunch of emoticons to express their thoughts. Have a look.

On the work front

Kartik Aryan has a number of films lined up for release this year. The teaser of his Netflix film 'Dhamaka' is scheduled to release this year. Aryan plays Arjun Pathak, a news anchor covering a catastrophic incident. Other films in his kitty include Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 with Kiara Advani and Tabu. He is also reported to be a part of the official Hindi remake of the Telugu film Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo.

IMAGE: KARTIK AARYAN INSTGARAM

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.