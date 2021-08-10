Kartik Aaryan Grooves To ‘Rowdy Baby’ A La Dhanush, Watch Him Shake A Leg Here

Kartik Aaryan has again hopped into his dancing shoes to flaunt some of his best dance moves. The actor has taken the internet by storm with his latest post on Instagram, where he can be seen grooving on the Dhanush’s hit song-- ‘Rowdy Baby.’ The energetic song that has gained huge applauds among the audience, has made Kartik Aaryan shake a leg and flaunt his skills.

Kartik Aaryan shakes a leg on Dhanush’s ‘Rowdy Baby’

Bollywood’s highly energetic actor had recreated Dhanush and Sai Pallavi’s hit song, ‘Rowdy Baby’ from ‘Maari 2’. In the video, he was seen with his team of two others and they were donning an all-black attire. In the video, Kartik can be seen pulling off a hip-hop dance routine with portions of shuffling and rock styles. The actor hit all the beats right and also kept the entire routine well-coordinated and smooth.

Sharing the video on Tuesday, the Pyar ka Punchnama actor wrote, "#DancingBaby #RowdyBaby." His fans are in awe of his dance moves, he has left them mesmerized.

Watch the video here--

The special dance cover has gained lots of love and the comment section is filled with appreciation of the Lukka Chuppi actor, as the fans loved his energetic performance.

Kartik Aaryan’s Butta Bomma dance cover

Kartik Aaryan earlier took to social media to share a dance video of himself and fans have loved it to the core. In the video, was seen dancing with two of his closest friends while the song Butta Bomma from Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo, played in the background. Allu Arjun and Pooja Hegde starrer, Butta Bomma, is a famous track amongst the dancers as it has strong beats and a catchy melody. Allu Arjun also gained a lot of appreciation for this song, at the time of its release, as the original dance routine was well-choreographed and executed. The actor added an interactive note with the post, keeping his caption game strong. In the caption for the post, Kartik Aaryan has wittily asked his fans to complete a famous proverb for him. He wrote, "Dance like ______ ? (‘No ones watching’ mat likhna)."



(Image: Instagram/ Twitter)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.