Kartik Aaryan Grooves With Family On Bhojpuri Song Lipistic At Cousin's Wedding

Kartik Aaryan is currently the 'it' boy of Bollywood, all thanks to his back to back hits. The actor who was recently seen in his film Shehzada opposite Kriti Sanon has become everyone's new favourite. Apparently, we came across a video of Kartik grooving on a Bhojpuri song.

Yes, you read that right! The video showcases the actor dancing with his family on popular regional song, Lipistic. Kartik who is wearing a white ethnic ensemble in the clip, is seen flaunting his thumkas. Surprisingly, he is even joined by his mom.

Take a look at Kartik Aaryan's video here:

As soon as the video caught fans' attention, they started praising the actor and showered love in the comments section.

Kartik Aaryan on Shehzada

Telugu film's Hindi remake, Shehzada marks Kartik Aaryan's debut as a producer. He has co-produced the film along with Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Aman Gill, Allu Aravind and S. Radha Krishna. Talking about Shehzada Kartik Aaryan had revealed that he didn't take his fee as an actor for the film due to the budget crisis.

For the unversed, the film has been directed by Rohit Dhawan and also stars Manisha Koirala, Paresh Rawal, Ronit Roy and Rajpal Yadav in key roles.

More on Kartik Aaryan

On the work front, Kartik Aaryan has a lot of films in his pipeline including Sajid Nadiadwala's Satyaprem Ki Katha which is set to release June 29, this year. The film even has Kiara Advani as the female lead. The actor will also be seen playing the lead in Aashiqui 3 which will be directed by Anurag Basu. Apart from this, Kartik has Hansal Mehta's Captain India in his kitty.