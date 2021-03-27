Kartik Aaryan Has A Hilarious Take On 'night Curfew' In Maharashtra; Shares 'COVID Selfie'

Actor Kartik Aaryan, who was recently diagnosed with the novel coronavirus, took to Instagram and shared his selfie along with a sarcastic note on night curfew implications in Maharashtra. In the post, the actor tried to warn his fans and followers about the dire repercussions of stepping out amid the rise in the daily number of COVID cases in Mumbai.

Kartik Aaryan on night curfew

In his post, he referred to the night curfew that is imposed in Maharashtra from March 28. The Love Aaj Kal actor compared his quarantine period with 'lockdown' in the post and mentioned how he is happy to see the restrictions imposed in Mumbai. "Mera lockdown ho gaya. Tum sab ka night curfew toh ho #CovidSelfie #GlowingTvacha (I am in quarantine, at least you all should face a night curfew #CovidSelfie #GlowingSkin)," he wrote.



Apart from imposing the night curfew, Maharashtra CM has directed all districts to focus on the availability of health facilities, beds, and medicines. While Thackeray stressed that he has no intention of imposing a statewide lockdown, he asked the District Collectors to impose it in districts where the number of patients is increasing rapidly. Moreover, he warned that stricter restrictions will have to be imposed in the future if people do not follow COVID-19 prevention norms.

Kartik who had contracted the virus a couple of days back had shared a post on Instagram while asking his fans to pray for his speedy recovery. Post his diagnosis, the actor's crew and team for the upcoming film Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 was also advised to undergo a COVID test.



Meanwhile, Maharashtra is the worst-affected state as it recorded 36,902 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, The tally was the highest since the outbreak of the pandemic. The total number of cases in the state now stands at 26,37,735.

Mumbai reported a record rise of daily COVID-19 cases as 5,513 cases were registered on Friday. The tally recorded on the previous two days were 5,504 and 5,185 were also records. With the latest figures, the total number of cases in the city has risen to 3,85,628 and the addition of nine deaths on Friday took the fatality count to 11,629. Pune was even worse with over 7,000 cases.



