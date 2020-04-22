Kartik Aaryan Has Collaborated With Indian Rappers For These Hit Songs

Kartik Aaryan is one of the popular actors in Bollywood. The actor has worked in various movies like Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety, Pati Patni Aur Woh, Luka Chuppi and more. He was last seen in the movie Love Aaj Kal alongside Sara Ali Khan. Kartik has also featured in many music videos and collaborated with various artists. The actor has also collaborated with rappers like Yo Yo Honey Singh and Mika Singh. Take a look at Kartik Aaryan's movie songs sung by Yo Yo Honey Singh and Mika Singh.

Kartik Aaryan's movie songs sung by Honey Singh and Mika Singh

Dil Chori

Dil Chori is one of the most popular songs from the 2017 movie Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety. The song features Kartik Aaryan, Nushrat Bharucha and Sunny Singh. Not only the movie was a hit but also the songs gained positive reviews. The song is a remake of Hans Raj Hans’ Dil Chori Sada Ho Gaya. The reprised version gained an immense response from the audience and it has over 353 million views and 1.6 million likes on YouTube. Dil Chori is recreated by Yo Yo Honey Singh. The song is sung by Simar Kaur, Ishers and Yo Yo Honey Singh.

Ankhiyon Se Goli Mare

This is another reprised song from Govinda's 1998 movie Dulhe Raja. The song is recreated by Tanishk Bagchi. The lyrics of the song are penned by Shabbir Ahmed and the song is sung by Mika Singh and Tulsi Kumar. The song is from the movie Pati Patni Aur Woh and features Kartik Aaryan, Bhumi Pednekar and Ananya Panday. Ankhiyon Se Goli Mare has gained over 98 million views on YouTube.

Chhote Chhote Peg

Chhote Chhote Peg is another popular song from Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety. The song is sung by Yo Yo Honey Singh, Neha Kakkar and Navraj Hans. Yo Yo Honey Singh has written the lyrics and also composed the music of Chhote Chhote Peg. The song has gained over 166 million views on YouTube.

