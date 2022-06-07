Kartik Aaryan Has Witty Reply To Fan Query On Marriage Plans: 'Single Hi Reh Jaunga...'

Kartik Aaryan is currently basking in the mega success of his latest horror-comedy flick Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. The Anees Bazmee directorial has raked in over Rs 200 crore worldwide since its release on May 20. The film also stars Kiara Advani and Tabu in significant roles.

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 comes after Aaryan made an impactful debut in the Over-the-Top space with Dhamaka. While he has already established himself as one of the leading actors in Bollywood, the 31-year-old actor could not escape the tag of 'Mr Most Eligible

Bachelor'.

Kartik Aaryan's witty response to fan asking about his marriage plans

During a Q&A session with his fans on Twitter, a fan asked the actor about his marriage plans while calling him the most eligible bachelor. The Love Aaj Kal actor had a hilarious reply to the question: ''Eligible se taken toh karao phir marriage ki baat karenge. Eligible eligible mein single hi reh jaoonga'' (We'll see about marriage when I go from eligible to taken. I'll remain single forever if I remain just eligible).

Eligible se taken toh karao phir marriage ki baat karenge. Eligible eligible mein single hi reh jaoonga #AskKartik https://t.co/eHYs2dStj4 — Kartik Aaryan (@TheAaryanKartik) June 7, 2022

Before the release of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, Kartik Aayan was linked with his Shehzada co-star Kriti Sanon. However, the rumours were never officially confirmed.

During the Q&A session, a fan also asked about the surreal feeling of entering the Rs 150-crore club at the Indian box office with Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. The actor was asked to describe how he felt 'being at the top of the world'. ''If anyone could describe that feeling, they’ll be the biggest liars,'' he replied.

On the other hand, he was asked by a Bengali fan about how he managed to nail the Bengali language in the film. He responded by crediting his team behind taking efforts to teach him the language and coaching him during the filming. ''Thank you so much That was all because of my language coach and Tandav was all because of #ChiniPrakash sir and team Both were big challenges for me Glad the efforts are being appreciated (sic),'' he said.

Kartik Aaryan will now be seen in Shehzada also starring Kriti Sanon. The Rohit Dhawan directorial is expected to release in November this year.