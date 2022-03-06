Kartik Aaryan Heads For 'Shehzada' Shoot, Actor Travels Through Lanes On Mumbai Streets

Kartik Aaryan has already impressed his fans worldwide by giving back to back hit films like Pyaar Ka Punchnama, Dhamaka, Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety and more. The Dhamaka actor is busy shooting for his upcoming yet highly-awaited film, Shehzada. The Luka Chuppi star is headed towards the shoot for Shehzada even on Sunday. Taking to his Instagram handle, Kartik dropped a video of travelling through Mumbai lanes to the sets of his film. He even added a clapboard emoji to the story, while the hit track 'Mood', sung by 24kGoldn, is being played in the background.

Kartik drops a cute pic with Kriti from the sets of Shehzada

Recently, Kartik took to his Instagram handle as he dropped a couple of pictures, also featuring Kriti Sanon from the sets of Shehzada. With this, he wrote in the caption, आपके Guddu aur Rashmi aaj bhi saath hai 3 yrs of #LukaChuppi celebrating on the sets of #Shehzada". The duo celebrated three years of Luka Chuppi on the sets of Shehzada.

More on Shehzada

After completing the second schedule for Shehzada in Delhi, Kartik shared a picture on social media where he waved Bye Bye to Delhi. Posting a bidding farewell to the national capital, the Love Aaj Kal actor shared a picture on his Instagram handle, captioning it, "Bye-bye Delhi. Hi hi Mumbai". During his Delhi shoot, he even visited Gurudwara Bangla Sahib. Sharing the same on the photo-blogging site, he captioned the post, "One of the most challenging schedules of #Shehzada comes to an end !! #Blessed #Delhi". The actor wore a denim jacket in which he looked uber-cool while posing against the backdrop of Bangla Sahib.

Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon starrer Shehzada has been directed by Rohit Dhawan and is set to be released on November 4, 2022. The other cast includes Paresh Rawal, Rohit Bose Roy, Manisha Koirala, Sachin Khedkar and Ankur Rathee. The movie is being bankrolled by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Allu Aravind, S Radhakrishna and Aman Gill.

Image: Instagram/@kartikaaryan