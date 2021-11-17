Kartik Aaryan Hides His Face As Kapil Sharma Tells Him He 'snatched' Akshay Kumar’s Film

Kartik Aaryan, along with his Dhamaka co-stars Mrunal Thakur and Amruta Subhash will be appearing as guests on Sony Television's comedy show, The Kapil Sharma Show. Several promo videos have been shared by the channel on their official Instagram handle.

In one of the promo videos that was shared on Wednesday, host Kapil Sharma can be seen talking about Kartik replacing Akshay Kumar in his forthcoming highly-anticipated film, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2.

The promo video shows Kapil talking about how he was replaced by the Khiladi Kumar as the brand ambassador of a product he endorsed. He joked, "Akshay paaji ka toh aapko pata hai, unhone kaam chheenne mein three-year degree course kiya hua hai (You know Akshay has done a three-year degree course in how to snatch other people’s work)." He added that Kartik is the only person who has done the unthinkable.

Kapil says, "Yeh pehla banda hai jinhone Akshay Kumar ki film chheen li (He is the first person to snatch Akshay Kumar’s film)." Listening to this, Kartik blushed and hid his face in his hands. He said, "Main toh un bando ko dhoondh raha hoon jo mere producers ko bol rahe hai ki ₹100-50 kum le lo lekin Kartik ki film hume de do (I am looking for those who are approaching my producers and offering to do my films for less money)."

The video also shows Kapil says, in Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon, he had three wives and Kartik was featured in Pati Patni Aur Woh. The host added after he announced a Netflix show, Kartik came up with a Netflix film. Kapil then quipped, "Aapne soch rakha hai ki sirf top celebrities ko hi follow karenge (Have you thought of following only top celebrities)?" leaving Kartik in splits.

Akshay Kumar starred in a horror-comedy film, Bhool Bhulaiyaa that was released in 2007. Kartik has stepped into his shoes in its sequel, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. The film will be released next year on March 25.

In the promo video, Kapil can also be seen asking Mrunal Thakur why she has not been linked to anyone yet. The comedian wondered if it's because she is focused on work or if people are scared of her as she is ‘Thakur saab ki beti (daughter of Mr Thakur)’. The Super 30 star then asks him to find her a partner. Kapil then flirtatiously replied, "Main kisi ko kyun dhoondhu (Why should I find someone)?" His response left the actor in surprise.

