Kartik Aaryan Holds Special Screening For Kids As 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2' Crosses Rs 175 Crore

Kartik Aaryan and Bhushan Kumar held a special screening for the kids as 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2' crossed Rs 175 crore milestone at the domestic Box Office.

Swati Singh
Kartik Aaryan
1/8
Image: Varinder Chawla

Actor Kartik Aaryan who is riding high on success with their latest blockbuster 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2', hosted a special screening for underprivileged kids.

Kartik Aaryan
2/8
Image: Varinder Chawla

For the screening, Aaryan opted for a white shirt teamed up with a grey blazer and dark blue pair of denim and tanned boots.

Kartik Aaryan
3/8
Image: Varinder Chawla

For the screening, the 31-year-old was joined by popular producer and T-Series owner Bhushan Kumar.

Kartik Aaryan
4/8
Image: Varinder Chawla

Bhushan Kumar looked uber-cool as he sported a checked shirt and black pair of denim teamed up with white shoes.

Kartik Aaryan
5/8
Image: Varinder Chawla

Kartik Aaryan not only spent the afternoon with the kids watching the family entertainer but also shook a leg on the popular 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2' title track. 

Kartik Aaryan
6/8
Image: Varinder Chawla

During the screening, the 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2' star was clicked doing the hook steps on one of the film's songs along with the kids from CRY Foundation.

Kartik Aaryan
7/8
Image: Varinder Chawla

The kids were super excited and happy to meet the powerhouses behind this megahit.

Kartik Aaryan
8/8
Image: Varinder Chawla

Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani-starrer surpassed a prestigious ₹175 crore mark at the domestic box office today. 

