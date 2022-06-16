Kartik Aaryan Holds Special Screening For Kids As 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2' Crosses Rs 175 Crore

Quick links:
Actor Kartik Aaryan who is riding high on success with their latest blockbuster 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2', hosted a special screening for underprivileged kids.
For the screening, Aaryan opted for a white shirt teamed up with a grey blazer and dark blue pair of denim and tanned boots.
For the screening, the 31-year-old was joined by popular producer and T-Series owner Bhushan Kumar.
Bhushan Kumar looked uber-cool as he sported a checked shirt and black pair of denim teamed up with white shoes.
Kartik Aaryan not only spent the afternoon with the kids watching the family entertainer but also shook a leg on the popular 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2' title track.
During the screening, the 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2' star was clicked doing the hook steps on one of the film's songs along with the kids from CRY Foundation.