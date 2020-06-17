Kartik Aaryan Pays Tribute To Martyred Indian Soldiers, Says 'They Do It For All Of Us'

Kartik Aryan took to his Instagram account and paid tribute to the martyred soldiers of the Indian Army who sacrificed their lives in India China face-off on Tuesday. The actor posted a picture of the Indian flag and wrote a heartfelt caption alongside it. The actor expressed gratitude towards the brave men who protect their countrymen day in day out.

Kartik Aaryan pays tribute

Kartik Aaryan, through his Instagram post, expressed how grateful he was to the brave men who fight for the nation. The actor gave a big salute to all the soldiers who are protecting the borders of India day in and day out. He offered condolences to the families and friends of the martyred soldiers.

Kartik Aaryan, referring to the martyred soldiers, wrote that they do it all for the countrymen. He further wrote that they show people what real sacrifice means. He further thanked the soldiers for protecting the countrymen and hoped that the families of the martyred heroes are blessed with immense strength.

Here is what he wrote in his post:

They do it for all of us. A big salute to all the brave men who show us what real sacrifice means.

Thank you for protecting us 🙏🏻🙏🏻

May the families of martyred heroes be blessed with immense strength.

Jai Hind 🇮🇳 Jai Jawan

Kartik Aaryan on the work front

On the work front, Kartik Aaryan was last seen in Imtiaz Ali’s film, Love Aaj Kal. The actor shared the big screen with Sara Ali Khan and Randeep Hooda in pivotal roles. The movie was a remake of Love Aaj Kal starring Saif Ali Khan and Deepika Padukone in the year 2009.

While Love Aaj Kal received a mixed response from the audience, Kartik’s previous movie, Pati Patni Aur Woh was a hit at the box office. In Pati Patni Aur Woh, he starred with Bhumi Pednekar and Ananya Panday. The actor has many projects lined up his way which include Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 and Dostana 2.

In Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, Kartik will share the big screen with Kiara Advani and Tabu. The movie is directed by Aneez Bazmee and is produced by Krishan Kumar and Bhushan Kumar. The movie is expected to release on July 31, 2020.

Dostana 2 stars Kartik Aaryan with Laksh Lalwani, Abhishek Banerjee, John Abraham and Janhvi Kapoor. The film is expected to release in December 2020.

Image Credits: Kartik Aaryan Instagram

