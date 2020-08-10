In Kartik Aaryan's Goofy World, 'patent Is Mareez' & He's 'King Of Hair & Captions'

Kartik Aaryan has been quite active on social media during the COVID-19 lockdown and has kept his fans updated with his daily life. The actor has started to interact more and more with his fans as they responded to his quirky and witty captions. Throughout the lockdown, he was seen updating fans about his hair and beard and he asked them for their opinions as well.

Recently, Kartik Aaryan shared a goofy picture of himself on Instagram in which his hair was falling on his forehead and face. In the caption, the actor inquired whether he can get a patent for the look and ended the caption of the post with #HairlikeKartik Aaryan2.0. But Kartik did not stop there, as soon as fans noticed the post and started commenting on it, Kartik responded to many users and showed his sense of humour.

Kartik Aaryan's goofy interaction with fans

A user compared Kartik’s look to Keanu Reeves starrer John Wick, Kartik responded in a popular dialogue from Akshay Kumar’s film, “Zor zor se bolke logo ko schemein bata de”. Another user commented saying, “OMG king of hair”. The actor responded to this and said, “King of hair, captions and monologues”. Another user commented asking what does a patent mean. Kartik Aaryan took advantage of the pun and gave a hilarious response to this and wrote, “I think mareez (patient)”.

Check out the comments below.

Kartik Aaryan on the work front

Kartik Aaryan was previously seen in Love Aaj Kal alongside Sara Ali Khan and Randeep Hooda after having given superhit Pati Patni Aur Woh last year. Kartik Aaryan will be seen next in the sequel to the Akshay Kumar and Vidya Balan starrer Bhool Bhulaiya which is directed by Anees Bazmee. Along with Kartik, Kabir Singh actor Kiara Advani and Andhadhun actor Tabu will be seen in the upcoming horror-comedy film.

The movie was earlier slated to release in theatres on July 31 this year but was then postponed due to COVID-19 lockdown. Apart from this, the actor will also be seen in Colin D'Cunha directorial 'Dostana 2' which is also a sequel to the Abhishek Bachchan, John Abraham and Priyanka Chopra starrer Dostana. The film also stars Janhvi Kapoor and Lakshya. The film will reportedly release by the end of 2020. Reportedly, the actor has also signed up for his first action film directed by filmmaker Om Raut.

Image credits: Kartik Aarayn Instagram

