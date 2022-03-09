Kartik Aaryan Introduces Fans To The 'cutest Arjun Pathak' Via Latest Video Post; Watch

Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan is very active on his Instagram handle, he often treats fans with some of his amazing pictures that give them a sneak peek into his day-to-day activities and upcoming projects. The actor has a jam-packed year ahead with a lot of projects in his kitty. He was last seen in the thriller film Dhamaka alongside, Mrunal Thakur. In the film, Kartik Aaryan steps into the shoes of a journalist named Arjun Pathak, who receives threat calls from a terrorist. Recently, Kartik Aaryan took to his Instagram handle and shared an adorable video of a cute fan who is seen saying dialogue from Dhamaka.

Kartik Aaryan introduces the cutest version of Arjun Pathak

On, Wednesday Kartik Aryan took to his Instagram handle and shared a video. In the video, a little girl is seen perfectly mimicking Arjun Pathak from Kartik's 2021 film Dhamaka. The girl is seen saying "main hoon Arjun Pathak Jo bhi kahunga sach kahunga." As soon as the girl delivers the dialogue Aaryan bursts into laughter. Sharing the post the Luka Chuppi actor, captioned the post as "Cutest #ArjunPathak," along with a red heart emoji.

Here take a look at the post-

As soon as the picture surfaced online, netizens showered love on the post and they flooded the comments section with heartfelt comments. One of the users wrote "Obviously you are the cutest," another wrote "CUTEST video on internet today." Whereas, the rest of the users simply dropped fire and heart emoticons.

Kartik Aaryan on the Professional front

On the work front, the actor was last seen in Dhamaka alongside Mrunal Thakur and Amruta Subhash. He has films like Shehzada, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, Freddy, and Captain India in the pipeline. Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon announced their new collaboration Shehzada earlier this year. The actor recently returned from Delhi after completing some portions of the film. The film, directed by Rohit Dhawan, is set to be released on November 4, 2022. Shehzada is a Hindi remake of Allu Arjun starrer film Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo. The other cast includes Paresh Rawal, Rohit Bose Roy, Manisha Koirala, Sachin Khedkar and Ankur Rathee. The movie is being bankrolled by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Allu Aravind, S Radhakrishna and Aman Gill.

