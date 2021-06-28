Kartik Aaryan Is On A "watermelon Sugar High" In Latest Sun-kissed Selfie; View Pic

Kartik Aaryan recently took to his Instagram handle to share a casual selfie of himself. The recent photo shows the actor looking away from the camera. The actor's subtle brown/blonde highlights are also visible in the picture.

The actor posted his latest picture with a quote from One Direction member, Harry Styles' song, Watermelon Sugar. Aaryan shared the picture with the caption, "Watermelon sugar high", along with a watermelon emoji to go with it. Watermelon Sugar is a song by Harry Styles from his second solo studio album Fine Line.

The post which did not fail to impress the internet, garnered comments not just from his fans but also other celebrities. Actress, Mrunal Thakur wrote, "That was my soon caption to be" with an eye roll emoji, to which Aaryan responded saying, "Now you can use it" with a laughing emoji. Take a look at Kartik Aaryan's latest photo below -

Kartik Aaryan's latest projects

Kartik Aaryan made headlines just last month after exiting two major projects with big production houses. The actor was supposed to feature in the romantic comedy film and sequel, Dostana 2. However, the actor was replaced by Laksh Lalwani due to "creative differences".

He was also comitted to play the titular role in the upcoming film Freddy, which was to be helmed by filmmaker Ajay Bahl. However, according to Pinkvilla, the actor exited the project because he demanded changes in the script. He reportedly also returned the signing amount of Rs 2 crores, back to the production house.

Even though Aaryan has exited two major projects, the actor still has a number of others lined up for the future. The actor is set to appear in the thriller film Dhamaka, which currently is in the post-production stage and will release on Netflix. The actor will then be seen in the standalone sequel Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2.

Kartik Aaryan will also feature in Rohit Dhawan's next film, the Hindi remake of Allu Arjun's Telugu film Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo. Aaryan has also signed 2 films with Ronnie Screwvala's banner RSVP Movies, a superhero film based on Phantom directed by Vasan Bala and Hansal Mehta's social drama based on true-life incidents. Kartik Aaryan has also signed on for an epic love story produced by Sajid Nadiadwala's Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment, helmed by Marathi director Sameer Vidhwan.

