Kartik Aaryan 'pumped' For New Movie But It's Kiara Advani's Comment That Steals The Show

Actor Kartik Aaryan took to his Instagram on Saturday morning and shared a picture with his trainers from the gym. He teased fans with another new film and remarked that he's training for something big. He added, "Next film, super pumped." In the picture, Kartik, and his instructors, all masked, looked determined and focused. The actor also flaunted his biceps. Soon, fans expressed excitement about his new venture. A user asked, "What? A new movie again? Details please." Whereas, many simply flooded the post with hearts and fire emoticons.

Interestingly, Kartik's Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 co-star Kiara Advani dropped an amusing comment. She wrote, "Yes take your time we are all waiting for you on set. Thanks to you I'm getting to a take a nap also." As soon as the Pati Patni Aur Woh actor stumbled upon her comment, he replied to her by saying, "Your manager requested me to come late because you wanted to take a nap." The duo's fun banter left their fans in splits.

Kartik's training for 'something big'

Kartik Aaryan is already shooting for Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, which is all set to hit the screens on November 19, 2021. The movie is jointly produced by Bhushan Kumar’s T-Series and Murad Khetani's Cine1 Studios. The director of the film called the upcoming outing an 'edge-of-the-seat comedy psychological thriller' and wrote that there has been great energy on the set of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. Kartik and Kiara had jetted off to Manali to shoot some sequences for the film. The two stars shared many BTS pics and videos, which amped up expectations amongst moviegoers. Recently, Tabu also joined the cast and began shooting for her segments.

Meanwhile, Kartik Aaryan will be also seen in the upcoming movie, Dhamaka, by director Ram Madhvani. The makers of the film unveiled an intriguing teaser that garnered massive love from the audience. The film, which is all set to release on the digital streaming platform Netflix, will see Aaryan playing the role of an anchor. Apart from this, he has Dostana 2, alongside Janhvi Kapoor, a sequel to the 2008 hit of the same name.

