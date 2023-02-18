Kartik Aaryan Issued Challan, Mumbai Traffic Police Tweets ‘don’t Think Shehzadaas Can…’

Kartik Aaryan has been fined by Mumbai Traffic Police for parking his car on the wrong side of the road. The official Twitter handle shared the news on social media as a warning to those who flout traffic rules. Kartik had visited the Siddhivinayak temple in the city with his parents when the incident occured.

Kartik's latest release Shehzada hit the cinema halls on February 17. Mumbai Traffic Police shared the picture of Kartik's luxury SUV car on their Twitter handle along with a quirky caption refrerring to the film. "Problem? Problem yeh thi ki the car was parked on the wrong side! Don't do the 'Bhool' of thinking that 'Shehzadaas' can flout traffic rules," they wrote.

Don't do the 'Bhool' of thinking that 'Shehzadaas' can flout traffic rules. #RulesAajKalAndForever pic.twitter.com/zrokch9rHl — Mumbai Traffic Police (@MTPHereToHelp) February 18, 2023

Kartik has been issued a challan for traffic rule violation. However, the amount of the challan has not been disclosed. In the image shared on social media, the number plate of Kartik's car was blurred out.