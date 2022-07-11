Kartik Aaryan has had remarkable fan encounters during his trip to Europe, with his latest jam session alongside a man coming as a treat for all Bollywood buffs. The Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 star shared a trail of pictures and videos from his recent getaway, which included a clip of him singing the iconic song Abhi Jinda Hu To Jee Lene Do with a passerby. Kartik recorded a video of their fun banter, which also showed the actor showering love on his singing partner for his interest in Bollywood tracks.

Kartik Aaryan jams on Hindi song with a fan in Europe

Taking to his Instagram handle on Monday, July 11, the actor shared a bunch of fun, candid glimpses from his sightseeing tour, including the clip where he spotted the man listening to the song, Abhi Jinda Hu To Jee Lene Do from the 1995 film Naajayaz. Not only did Kartik join him to sing the song, but also praised him. "Love you for loving Bollywood songs," the actor mentioned. Sharing the post on social media, Kartik wrote, "I’ve realised I’m busiest on my vacations." Take a look.

This comes days after Kartik had a hilarious run-in with another fan, who was stunned after spotting the Bollywood icon on European streets. In the clip shared by fan pages, Kartik is seen munching on some food with his team when the fan approaches him out of the blue and says, "My friends are not believing that you're Kartik Aaryan." To this Kartik goofily responds by saying, "Mei Aadhar card doon, (should I show my identity card)."

Mumbai ki Galliyaan ho yaa Europe ke cafés … @TheAaryanKartik just knows how to make everyone laugh around and make his fans feel special ❤️❤️‍🔥♥️💓🌸💕💖



“Aadhar card dikhao Kya?” 🤣🤣🤣🤣 #KartikAaryan no one like you! pic.twitter.com/4oYnGKrpTT — Kartik Aaryan Fandom (@KartikAaryanFan) July 7, 2022

Meanwhile, Kartik's recent release Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 has minted impressive collections at the box office, becoming one of the highest-grossing Hindi films of 2022. The Anees Bazmee directorial, which came as a spiritual sequel to Akshay Kumar's 2007 film of the same name, also starred Tabu and Kiara Advani in lead roles.

(Image: @kartikaaryan/Instagram/Facebook)