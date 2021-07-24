Last Updated:

Kartik Aaryan, Janhvi Kapoor, Emraan Hashmi, Among Others Go Out And About In Mumbai

Kartik Aaryan, Janhvi Kapoor, Emraan Hashmi and others stars went out and about in Mumbai and were clicked by the paparazzi at various locations.

Joel Kurian
Aditya Narayan
1/10
Image: Varinder Chawla/Viral Bhayani

Aditya Narayan's uber-cool moustache look caught the attention of the paparazzi after his gym session in Mumbai.

Emraan Hashmi
2/10
Image: Varinder Chawla/Viral Bhayani

Paparazzi have made Emraan Hashmi's gym in Khar a common chasing point, as they have been snapping him at the venue regularly.

Janhvi Kapoor
3/10
Image: Varinder Chawla/Viral Bhayani

Janhvi Kapoor takes athleisure fashion a notch higher as she looked stunning arriving at her gym in Bandra.

Karishma Tanna
4/10
Image: Varinder Chawla/Viral Bhayani

Karishma Tanna was greeted by the paparazzi as she was clicked leaving her gym in Mumbai.

Malaika Arora
5/10
Image: Varinder Chawla/Viral Bhayani

Malaika Arora opted for the loose and comfy outfit as took her pet out for a walk.

Nupur Sanon
6/10
Image: Varinder Chawla/Viral Bhayani

Nupur Sanon waves at the shutterbugs outside her gym in Khar, Mumbai.

Shaheer Sheikh and Erica Fernandes
7/10
Image: Varinder Chawla/Viral Bhayani

Popular on-screen TV couple Shaheer Sheikh and Erica Fernandes posed for the cameras in Malad, Mumbai.

Vaani Kapoor
8/10
Image: Varinder Chawla/Viral Bhayani

Vaani Kapoor stepped out with her Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui director Abhishek Kapoor for a photoshoot related to the movie.

Yami Gautam
9/10
Image: Varinder Chawla/Viral Bhayani

Yami Gautam continues to flaunt her bridal glow in a traditional ensemble as she posed for the cameras at the airport.

Kartik Aaryan
10/10
Image: Varinder Chawla/Viral Bhayani

Kartik Aaryan kept it casual, and had his mask on while posing for the cameras in Juhu, Mumbai.

