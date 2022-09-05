After delivering an impeccable craft in his last horror-comedy Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, actor Kartik Aaryan has now hopped on to his next project. The versatile star has collaborated with director Anurag Basu for the third part of the hit franchise, Aashiqui 3. For the unknown, this will be the first time that the star will be working with the visionary filmmaker.

For the unversed, Aashiqui 3 is the third installment of the amazing film Aashiqui which was released in 1990 and was helmed by Mahesh Bhatt. The film was a huge success and its songs continue to rule hearts. In 2013, the franchise was followed up with director Mohit Suri's Aashiqui 2 starring Shraddha Kapoor and Aditya Roy Kapur.

With the third part announced today, fans are really excited to see what magic Kartik will bring to the third part. With the makers still in a dilemma over the leading lady opposite the actor, fans have been jumping into excitement over the new announcement. Kartik shared a short teaser of the film and wrote, "Ab Tere Bin Ji Lenge Hum/ Zeher Zindagi Ka Pi Lenge Hum #Aashiqui3. This one is going to be Heart-wrenching!! My First with Basu Da."

Fans were quick to express their excitement over the same. One of the Twitter users hailed the casting of the film and wrote, "Karthik Aryan se achhi casting ho hi nhi sakti thi #Aashiqui3 ki Blockbuster." Another user wrote, "#Aashiqui series is all about Love, Pain, Music and most important HEARTBREAK #KartikAaryan will take this franchise to another level." A third user echoed similar sentiments and wrote, "It's going to be Heart-wrenching."

The 'timeless' cinematic magic, of Aashiqui, is something that Kartik grew up watching. Elated to be a part of the beauty, the actor told Variety, "The timeless classic ‘Aashiqui’ is something I grew up watching, and working on ‘Aashiqui 3’ is like a dream come true. I feel privileged yet grateful for collaborating with Bhushan Kumar and Mukesh Bhatt for this opportunity. I’ve been a big fan of Anurag Basu’s work and collaborating with him on this one will definitely shape me in many ways.”

This will be Kartik's second film with producer Bhushan Kumar, who had earlier worked with him in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. Meanwhile, on the work front, with a couple of projects lined up in his kitty, the actor recently kickstarted the shooting of his next Satyaprem Ki Katha with Kiara Advani. He will also be seen in Freddy, Shehzaada, and Captain India.

