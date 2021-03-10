Kartik Aaryan, Kiara & Anees Are 'preserving Emotions & Memories', Director Shares BTS Pic

It was on February 25 when Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani jetted off to Manali to resume the shoot of their much-awaited film, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. While the duo has been sharing many BTS pics and videos from the sets of the upcomer, director Anees Bazmee on Wednesday morning shared a portrait in which the lead stars of the movie posed with him and Murad Khetani. Sharing the same, Anees wrote, "Capturing and preserving emotions and cherished memories from the shoot of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2". He went on to thank everyone for all the blessings and love.

Anees Bazmee shares BTS pic from Manali

Earlier, Kartik posted a pic and mentioned that he got a new haircut done in Manali. He also dropped a video in which he was enjoying the snow in Himachal. Moreover, Kiara Advani’s cute boomerang from the same location also went viral. Sharing a black and white picture, the duo revealed the movie’s release date.

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 is all set to hit the screens on November 19, 2021. The movie is jointly produced by Bhushan Kumar’s T-Series and Murad Khetani's Cine1 Studios. On Kartik Aaryan's birthday, Anees had shared another pic of the team which also featured actor Tabu. He went on to call the film an 'edge-of-the-seat comedy psychological thriller' and wrote that there has been great energy on the set of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2.

Anees Bazmee has directed many films in his career. His last film titled Pagalpanti released in 2019 and garnered mixed reviews from critics. It features a star-studded cast of Kriti Kharbanda, Pulkit Samrat, Ileana D'Cruz, Arshad Warsi, Anil Kapoor, John Abraham, and others. The team had too much fun while filming the comedy-drama and their social media posts were proof of it.

Meanwhile, Kartik Aaryan has a slew of movies lined up. He will be seen in the upcoming movie, Dhamaka, by director Ram Madhvani. The makers of the film recently unveiled a teaser that garnered massive love from the audience. The film will release on the digital streaming platform, Netflix. The teaser gave a sneak peek into his never-before-seen avatar. Aaryan works for a news channel and plays the role of an anchor in the film.