Kartik Aaryan Kickstarts 'Satyaprem Ki Katha' Shoot By Seeking Blessings From Lord Ganesha

Actor Kartik Aaryan on Saturday said he has started working on his next movie Satyaprem Ki Katha. The actor also shared a picture to announce the same.

Actor Kartik Aaryan on Saturday said he has started working on his next movie Satyaprem Ki Katha.

The actor, who has emerged as the Hindi film industry's one of the most bankable stars in 2022 courtesy of the box office success of the horror comedy "Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2", shared an update about the upcoming project on Instagram.

"Shubhaarambh #SatyapremKiKatha Ganpati Bappa Moriya," the actor wrote alongside a photograph of him taking blessings from Lord Ganesha.

Produced by Namah Productions and Sajid Nadiadwala, “Satyaprem Ki Katha” also features Aaryan's "Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2" co-star Kiara Advani.

Billed as a “soulful musical love saga”, the film is directed by National award-winning filmmaker Sameer Vidwans, known for the critically-acclaimed 2019 Marathi drama “Anandi Gopal”.

It is scheduled to be released theatrically on June 29, 2023. 

