Kartik Aaryan's Love For Promoting His Films Is Evident From These Posts

Kartik Aaryan has excelled in his film career with several blockbusters to his name. The actor is often spotted enjoying the promotional activities for his films. Kartik Aaryan, during promotions of his films, often gets the crowd hyped up and excited for his films with his various ways. Here are some of the instances that prove that Kartik Aaryan indeed does love to promote his films.

In the cinema hall

Kartik Aaryan posted this short video of himself dancing at the end credits to a song from his own film, Pati Patni Aur Woh. The audience looked surprised to see Kartik come out of nowhere and start dancing in front of them in a movie theatre. In the caption, Kartik Aaryan mentioned that he was on cloud nine after watching the fans cheer and whistle for him in the film while not knowing that he was present with them. This reaction from fans for the film was something Kartik found to be very loving and kind. Hence he decided to go down and perform for a bit.

Climbing on the roof

It is no surprise that stars often do extreme things when trying to promote their films. Kartik Aaryan took this ideology to a whole new level when he climbed on the roof of a popular movie plaza. The day was scheduled for the launch of Ankiyon Se Goli Maare song, from Pati Patni Aur Woh. The audience was stunned to see Kartik climb up the roof of the place without any security harnesses. Kartik later took some time out to click a few selfies and record a few videos.

Crowd Control

Kartik Aaryan, along with Sara Ali Khan, was promoting Love Aaj Kal in the starting few days of February. In one instance when promoting his film, Kartik and Sara held up a camera from the stage point of view, facing the audience while still keeping them in the frame. Kartik Aaryan then asked the crowd which film will they watch on February 14, as it was the release date of his film, fans in unison replied Love Aaj Kal twice. Kartik Aaryan later thanked the audience for such a warm reaction.

