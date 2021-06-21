Kartik Aaryan Makes His Debut In 'Brawl Universe' With Exciting Video; Fans Say 'Killer'

Actor Kartik Aaryan was teasing fans with intriguing posters and videos from his upcoming venture. While he had not revealed details about it, he took to his social media handle and broke the big news about his next outing with Brawl Stars on Sunday. In his caption, he wrote, "Ab Main Bhi Brawl Star. Watch me take on the Brawl Universe! Tell me what you think? Alag Sa Action." He added hashtags like 'Brawl Stars' and 'Brawl Stars India'.

In the new video, Kartik is seen fighting his enemies as he dips his feet in the world of action. He has worn a cape and is amazed to see his new gun. Kartik's new avatar left fans swooning. Mrunal Thakur, Pragya Jaiswal, Farah Khan Kunder, Amruta Subhash, Aman Gill, Piyush Bhagat, and many others congratulated the actor.

Fans rushed to drop several comments. While many simply flooded the comments box with hearts and fire emojis, many lauded the actor for trying something new. A user wrote, "Omg, goosebumps," whereas another fan penned, "Killer look."

Kartik makes his debut in 'Brawl Stars India'

On Saturday, Kartik Aaryan dropped another intriguing video as he informed fans about his new work. He asked fans to wait till Sunday to know what it is. He went on to call himself a ‘badass’ as he gave a peek into his new character. "Someone called for a Badass. Arriving tomorrow," he wrote in the caption. Faraz Arif Ansari wrote, "Who needs Batman now", whereas Sameer Vidwans, Dabboo Ratnani, Darshan Kumaar, reacted to the video. His Pati Patni Aur Woh co-star Bhumi Pednekar also asked "What is it?".

Kartik Aaryan's fans reposted his videos on several fan clubs and this news surfaced all over the internet. It was only recently when the actor had expressed gratitude towards his fans. He had posted a video that gave a glimpse of how his fans cheered for him while he was promoting his movies in the past. "Is it called Fanception because I’m a Fan of my Fans? Can keep going forever just for this feeling," he had said.

On the work front, Kartik will be seen in Anees Bazmee's film Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, alongside Kiara Advani.

