Kartik Aaryan Meets Little Fan Dressed As 'Rooh Baba' From 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2'; Watch

Kartik Aaryan's latest horror comedy Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 has struck a chord with audiences of all ages, emerging as the second highest-grossing Hindi film of 2022. The actor recently shared an adorable video of a little fan dressed as his character Rooh Baba and further penned a gratitude note for the 'unconditional love and affection' showered on him.

In the video, one can see Kartik expressing smiles alongside the little boy, who's sporting a black kurta with blue jeans as he imitates Rooh Baba's look in the film. The fan also sang Ami Je Tomar in a hilarious way, leaving Kartik impressed.

Kartik Aaryan meets little fan dressed as 'Rooh Baba' from Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2

Taking to his Instagram handle on Sunday, August 28, the actor shared the video and wrote, "Chote Rooh Baba. Their unconditional love and affection is my biggest wealth #BhoolBhulaiyaa2." Take a look.

Reacting to his post, netizens dropped comments like, "Rooh Baba ki Jai," "cutest," "the craze is neverending," and "Awww this is cutest video," among other statements.

This comes days after Kartik shared another clip of him interacting with a young street vendor about his movie Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. The child expressed his love for the movie to the Luka Chuppi star and they also performed the signature step of the film.

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, which comes as the standalone sequel to Akshay Kumar's 2007 film of the same name, has been directed by Anees Bazmee. The film has minted more than Rs 200 crore at the box office.

Meanwhile, Kartik will now be seen in Rohit Dhawan's Shehzada with Kriti Sanon. It is set to hit theatres on February 10. Shehzada comes as the Hindi remake of Allu Arjun’s Telugu blockbuster Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo. He also has Freddy and Captain India in the pipeline.