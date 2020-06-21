Kartik Aaryan's 'Pyaar Ka Punchnama' And Other Movies That Showed Live-in Relationships

Kartik Aaryan kickstarted his acting career with Pyaar Ka Punchnama, which features Nushrat Bharucha. The actor has received critical acclaim for many of his performances. He has been a part of a wide range of films over the years, but romance is the genre he is worked in the most. The actor is known to be a part of several movies that revolve around live-in relationships. So, here are some of Kartik Aaryan's movies that revolve around live-in relationships:

Kartik Aaryan's movies that showed live-in relationships

Pyaar Ka Punchnama

Pyaar Ka Punchnama is helmed by Luv Ranjan and produced by Abhishek Pathak. The 2011 movie features Kartik Tiwari, Divyendu Sharma, Raayp S Bakhirta, Sonnalli Seygall, Nushrat Bharucha, and Ishita Raj Sharma in key roles. The plot of the movie revolves around three working guys and all the interesting twists and turns that they undergo when they fall in love with girls. The movie was received positively by fans as well as critics and bagged several awards and accolades including 4th Mirchi Music Awards.

ALSO READ | Sara Ali Khan's Photos With Co-stars; From Varun Dhawan To Kartik Aaryan

Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2

The sequel to Pyaar Ka Punchnama is helmed by Luv Ranjan and produced by Abhishek Pathak. The movie features Kartik Aaryan, Nushrat Bharucha, Sonnalli Seygall, Ishita Raj Sharma, Omkar Kapoor, and Sunny Singh in prominent roles. Kartik Aaryan played the role of Anshul ''Gogo'' Sharma in the movie. The film, which got released in the year 2015, was a commercial success. The songs were also quite popular.

ALSO READ | Nushrat Bharucha's Photos With Her Friends From The Industry

Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety

Directed by Luv Ranjan and co-produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Luv Ranjan, and Ankur Garg, the flick features Kartik Aaryan, Nushrat Bharucha and Sunny Singh in prominent roles. The soundtrack of the film received widespread acclaim. Some of the memorable songs from the movie are Dil Chori, Bom Diggy Diggy, and others. The film garnered several awards and accolades. Kartik Aaryan won awards for his performance in the flick. The song Bom Diggy Diggy also earned awards.

ALSO READ | Saif Ali Khan-Kareena Kapoor, Athiya Shetty-KL Rahul: Real-life 'Love Aaj Kal' Jodis

Pati Patni Aur Woh

This movie is helmed by Mudassar Aziz and the flick features Tanishk Bagchi, Rochak Kohli, Sachet-Parampara, and Tony Kakkar in prominent roles. The 2019 romantic-comedy, which revolves around the concept of live-in relationships, shows Kartik Aaryan essaying the role of Abhinav ''Chintu'' Tyagi. Songs like Dheeme Dheeme and Ankhiyon Se Goli Mare went on to become smash-hits from the flick.

ALSO READ | Pati Patni Aur Woh: Kartik Aaryan And Ananya Pandey All Smiles

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.