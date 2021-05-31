Kartik Aaryan 'muscles Up' As He Preps Vigorously For Action Sequences In His Next; Watch

Pati Patni Aur Woh actor Kartik Aaryan is all set to appear in his first-ever action movie, a remake of Ala Vaikunthapuramuloo. The actor was spotted sweating it out in the gym to prepare for his role in the movie, which is rumoured to have power-packed action scenes. Fans have already been anticipating Kartik Aaryan's new movie but a viral video of the actor has intensified their wait.

The young star, known for surprising his fans with his versatile roles in the comedy and romantic genre, will take up a completely different role for his upcoming movie. Marking as his first remake movie, the actor will be seen in the remake of Allu Arjun's Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo. To prepare for his demanding role, the actor was seen prepping for a dramatic physical transformation as a video of him training for the role went viral on social media.

In the viral video, the young heartthrob can be seen performing bicep curls while being guided by his instructor via video call and was all smiles while doing so. Showing strong determination, fans are expecting nothing less than an excellent job from the actor while playing the new role. While Allu Arjun's movie was a complete blockbuster, fans are excited to see the romantic actor in the new action hero role as the movie is said to show 'high-octane action sequences' where the fans will witness his toned physique.

While the actor preps for the shoot of his upcoming movie, his latest movie, Ram Madhvani's Dhamaka is set to be released digitally. After hyping up the audience with its trailer release, the movie is reported to be dropped on a major OTT platform. The actor will also be seen in Bhool Bhulaiyaa opposite Kiara Advani while rumours around the B-Town suggest him playing the role of an Air Force pilot in Hansal Mehta's next movie.

Enjoying a following of over 20 million followers, the actor updates his fans with moments from his private and professional life. Recently, he shared a video on his Instargam where he can be seen dancing with his fan and captioned the post writing 'Is it called Fanception because I’m a Fan of my Fans?'. Take a look at Kartik Aaryan's photos on Instagram here.

