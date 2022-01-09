Kartik Aaryan On The Fake News Of Him Marrying A Fan; 'Was A Really Laugh-worthy Thing'

It's not new for celebrities to get caught in the midst of fake news and bizarre rumours every now and then. Actor Kartik Aaryan too has faced such instances and recently spoke about a false headline of him marrying a fan, that sent him into a fit of laughter. In a conversation with Bollywood Hungama, the Dhamaka star recounted an instance where a fan approached him with a marriage proposal.

Kartik quipped that it happened at a promotional event, with many people witnessing it. He added that a spectator then went on to publish the fake news, which was far away from reality. The actor lastly mentioned thinking about the actual conversation with the fan as opposed to the headline of the news article, which came as a 'really laugh-worthy thing' to him.

The actor enjoys an expansive fan base, especially among the youth. In a recent instance, two girls were spotted outside the actor's building relentlessly calling out his name. They could be seen jumping with excitement waiting for the actor to meet them and shouted: “Kartik please come…. please please please.” Aaryan sweetly obliged them by stepping out of his house and clicking pictures with them.

Resharing the video uploaded by Viral Bhayani, Kartik wrote, "This love. This is what I live for. This is my drive. This is everything. To all my fans, most genuinely, I’m blessed to have y’all, can never thank y’all enough but shall keep trying.” Take a look.

In an earlier interview with ANI, Kartik spoke about the overwhelming love he receives from fans. “It feels good that several titles have been attached to my name. Sometimes, my poses also get trending. A few months back, my fans started 'Pose like Kartik Aaryan' on social media. I am happy and feel lucky to receive so much love from people. Hope more titles get attached to my name. I hope I always live up to people's expectations,” he said.

On the work front, the actor was last seen in Dhamaka alongside Mrunal Thakur and Amruta Subhash. He has films like Shehzada, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, Freddy, and Captain India in the pipeline.

