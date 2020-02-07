Kartik Aaryan Has THIS To Say About Being Compared To Ayushmann Khurrana

Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan, who is next going to be seen in Love Aaj Kal, recently opened up about being compared with his co-actors. Although he is often compared to actors like Ayushmann Khurrana and Vicky Kaushal among others, Kartik reportedly said that it doesn’t bother his. Speaking of which when Kartik was recently asked about being compared to Ayushmann, the actor had an amazing take on the comparison.

Also Read | Sara Ali Khan And Kartik Aaryan’s 'Mehrama' Is Perfect For Broken Hearts

While in a conversation with a radio channel, Kartik said that he and Ayushmann have one thing that separates them in their work. He reportedly said that Ayushmann does films about men with defects and he does films about women with defects. When he made this statement, Sara Ali Khan, who was also present there, seemed a bit confused about the joke.

Also Read | Kartik Aaryan And Sara Ali Khan's Mehrama Gets A Thumbs Up From Fans; Read

Sara, who is playing the female lead opposite Kartik in Love Aaj Kal, then reportedly asked him about what is her defect in the film. As an answer to that, Kartik quoted the song Haan Main Galat from their upcoming movie, pulling Sara's leg while on the radio show.

Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan are gearing up for their next Love Aaj Kal. The movie is a second take to the 2009 film with the same name. The original Love Aaj Kal featured Saif Ali Khan and Deepika Padukone in lead roles. The reprised version of Love Aaj Kal is expected to release on February 14 on the occasion of Valentine’s Day.

Also Read | Kartik Aaryan Parts Fans To Make Way For Sara Ali Khan; Netizens Say 'boyfriend Goals'

Also Read | Sara Ali Khan Wants THESE Qualities In Her Future BF, Is Kartik Aaryan Reading?

On the other hand, Ayushmann Khurrana is also gearing up for his nest film titled Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan. It is a comedy-drama film and follows the journey of a gay couple played by Ayushmann Khurrana and Jitendra Kumar. The film is expected to release on February 21.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.