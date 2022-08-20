Kartik Aaryan Opens Up On His 11-years Journey In Showbiz: 'I Have Done This On My Own'

Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan has come a long way in his career. The actor made his acting debut with the 2011 film Pyaar Ka Punchnama, which was helmed by Luv Ranjan. After 11 years, the actor recently starred in one of the most successful Hindi films of the year Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. As the actor now has several movies lined up in his kitty, Kartik Aaryan recently opened up on his self-made journey in the industry and revealed what keeps him grounded.

Kartik Aaryan recently talked about his journey during a chat with HT Brunch. The actor opened up on how he feels proud about his journey in showbiz and mentioned how he has made it on his own. The Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 star further added that he has come a long with the help of people who trusted in his capabilities and chose to go for his craft.

Kartik Aaryan said, "I take pride in the fact that I have done this on my own and with the help of people who put their trust in my capabilities without knowing me. They went for the craft instead of lineage."

During his 11-year journey in Bollywood, the actor has starred in 11 films. While some did not make it viewers' expectations, in some of his films, the actor was successful to entertain the masses. During the conversation, Kartik Aaryan also spoke about being rooted and revealed that whenever he wishes to, he can go back and live his old life in his hometown Gwalior. The actor mentioned that this makes him relatable and is also one of the reasons behind his popularity.

The actor said, "My roots, my growing up in a town like Gwalior, is what makes me who I am. I will always be that person. Also, being from a small town not only makes me strive harder to reach the number one spot but also keeps me grounded. I can still go back and live that life."

On Kartik Aaryan's work front

After entertaining the audience with Bhool Bhuliayaa 2, Kartik Aaryan currently has several films in his kitty. The actor will be next seen in Rohit Dhawan's Shehzaada. He will also star in Satyaprem Ki Katha, Freddy, Captain India and an untitled film with director Kabir Khan.

Image: Instagram/@kartikaaryan