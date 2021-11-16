Kartik Aaryan Opens Up On His Struggling Days, Says 'miss Being Carefree'

Kartik Aaryan, who is currently gearing up for the release of his action-thriller film, Dhamaka, has an interesting line-up of films. The actor has also committed to Shehzada, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, and Freddy. Recently, in an interview with Pinkvilla, Kartik recalled his days of struggle and said that he has worked very hard to reach where he is today. He added that he will keep 'on working hard to get to another point in his life where he wants to be now.' He says that he has been like that and is 'always relative' to him.

He adds that he has 'crossed one level,' and now there are more levels. Since it never stops, the actor believes 'that's the most beautiful part of this journey as there is no finishing line.'

Kartik Aaryan recalls his days of struggles

The 30-year-old added that he doesn't worry about money or anything else. He calls them 'secondary things that he is getting because of his work.' He says that he feels content because he had not come here with anything, which is why 'there is nothing to lose.' The actor added that he wants to work as he is 'workaholic' and he wants to continue doing that.

The Love Aaj Kal 2 star revealed during his struggling days, he used to share an apartment with 12 other boys in Andheri. He said during his struggling period when he was staying with 12 people, those were 'some of his wonderful days and beautiful memories.' He said that was a time when he was able to 'share his sorrows with people, which became endearing moments for him.' He cherishes those moments and he loves that he was able to spend so much time with different people from different parts of the country. He shared that he is still in touch with several people and he is 'happy that this journey has fuel in it and it's going on.'

Further speaking about what he misses from those days, he said that he was 'very uncensored' and he misses that. Kartik added that he was able to do anything and he still can, however, there is 'some kind of a limit now.' He explained that back then, 'he was absolutely carefree' and he misses that.

About Dhamaka

Helmed by Ram Madhvani, the film follows the journey of a news anchor, Arjun Pathak, whose life turns upside down after a terrorist calls him with a bomb threat. The anchor then tries to stop the series of fatal events, as chaos and terror ensue. Arjun takes on his professional responsibility while also dealing with a personal crisis, his wife's life being in danger. The film, which is based on the 2013 South Korean film, The Terror Live, will witness an OTT release on November 19, via Netflix. Along with Kartik, the film also features Mrunal Thakur, Amruta Subhash, Vikas Kumar, and Vishwajeet Pradhan in pivotal roles.

