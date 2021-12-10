Kartik Aaryan 'overwhelmed' As 'Dhamaka' Finds Spot In Top Action Films' List In US

Kartik Aaryan, who is currently basking in the success of his hit Netflix film Dhamaka was over the moon when he realised his film was among the top five action movies recommended by The New York Times. The actor posted a screenshot of the page of the publication and mentioned he was 'overwhelmed' by what had happened. The Ram Madhvani directorial premiered on November 19 on the online streaming platform.

Kartik Aaryan's Dhamaka listed among top action films to watch by The New York Times

Kartik Aaryan headed to his Instagram account on Friday and shared a glimpse into the list put out by The New York Times, in which Dhamaka is the first film on its list of five action movies to watch. The actor wrote, "What a list to be on!". He also mentioned that he has watched several films recommended by the publication and wrote, "Have watched so many of The New York Times recommendations for world cinema. Overwhelmed." He also added a heart emoticon and was overjoyed by the news.

Other films on the list apart from Dhamaka included Michele Civetta’s The Gateway, which stars Shea Whigham in the lead role and also features Bruce Dern, Olivia Munn, Taegen Burns, Zach Avery and others. Outlaws directed by Daniel Monzón also made it to the list. The Netflix film revolves around a young introverted boy who is taken into a criminal gang. The list also included Overrun, which is available on Amazon Prime Video and The Vault, available on Netflix.

Kartik Aaryan's Dhamaka sees him take on the role of a news anchor, Arjun Pathak and also features Mrunal Thakur and Amruta Subhash in pivotal roles. The film recently became the 'most-watched film on digital' and Kartik expressed his gratitude to his fans and followers for the huge milestone. He shared a poster of the film, which read, "Thank you for the Dhamake-Daar response. Most watched film on digital. Watched for 4.8 million hours this week on Netflix." The actor wrote in the caption of his post, "#Dhamaka becomes the most-watched film on digital This is huge !! 💥💥 Thank you so much ❤️🙏🏻"

Image: Instagram/@kartikaaryan