Kartik Aaryan Passes 'baton Of Survival' To Bhumi Pednekar, Asks About 3-lakh Well Wishers

Pati Patni Aur Woh actor Kartik Aaryan has tested negative for the novel COVID-19 virus on Monday, April 5. The news of the same was shared by the actor himself via Instagram. Now, after being completely healed from the contagious virus, Kartik has now extended his support to his fellow companion Bhumi Pednekar.

Bhumi Pednekar COVID-19 positive

It was just hours ago when Bhumi revealed on Instagram that she has contracted the novel Coronavirus. Sharing a bulletin of her health update, Bhumi wrote, “As of today, I have mild symptoms, but am feeling ok and have isolated myself. I am following the protocol given by my doctor and health professionals.” She further urged people who have been in her contact to get themselves tested. “If you have been in contact with me, request you to please get tested immediately”, she added.

Now, actor Kartik Aaryan who has previously shared the screen space with Bhumi in Pati Patni Aur Woh, gave his baton of survival to his actor-friend. Kartik, while announcing that he has been cured, wrote, “Negative. Now passing the baton to Bhumi Pednekar”. Here’s taking a quick look at the story shared by the actor:

Followed by this, comes another funny Instagram story by Kartik. It so happened that before revealing the result of his tests, the actor took an IG poll of his results. The poll stated, “reports are underway. What do you think it will be ‘positive’ or ‘negative’?”. The result of the poll has left the star quite puzzled. 72% of his followers wished for the actor to be tested negative. However, the rest 28% hit on the ‘positive button’.

The Dhamaka actor revealed that 28% of the population in his poll amounts to almost 3 lakh people. The actor was quite shocked to know that a huge chunk of his Instagram followers did not wish for him to be cured. Holding his head, the actor hilariously questioned “Who are these 3 lakh will-wishers of mine?”. Take a look at the story below:

Kartik has finally completed his self-isolation period at home. He wrote, "Negative. 14 din ka vanvaas khatam. (14 days of self-quarantine over) Back to work”. Upon seeing the good news, fans of the actor are rejoicing.

(Promo Image Source: Kartik Aaryan & Bhumi Pednekar Instagram)

