Kartik Aaryan Pays Tribute To His Late Maternal Grandfather; Shares Childhood Picture

Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan recently lost his maternal grandfather. The Pati Patni Aur Woh actor paid tribute to his late grandfather and shared a childhood photo with him. Several Bollywood celebrities came forward to extend their condolences. From Bhumi Pednekar to Huma Qureshi, many of Kartik Aaryan friends and fans commented on the photo.

Kartik Aaryan's tribute to his late grandfather

Kartik Aaryan recently shared the news about the demise of his maternal grandfather via Instagram. The Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety actor went down Kartik Aaryan addressed his maternal grandfather as 'Naanu' and wrote a heartfelt caption with the photo. and wrote, "Hope I get your swag some day 👴🏻👶🏻 RIP Naanu ❤️". In the photo, baby Kartik Aaryan can be seen wearing a red coloured outfit with 'Tommy Told' written on it. Kartik Aaryan's grandfather held Kartik in his arms while he wore a grey suit.

Several B-town celebrities came forward to extend their condolences to the Bhool Bhullaiya 2 actor. Kartik Aaryan's co-star from Pati Patni Aur Woh, Bhumi Pednekar commented with a joint hands emoji while Huma Qureshi wrote "RIP" in the comment section. Director Faraz Arif Ansari wrote, "Deepest condolences to you and your family, @kartikaaryan. Prayers for your Naanu ❤️". Kartik Aaryan's fans also commented on the photo to pay their respects to the actor's late grandfather. One of the fans wrote, "My deepest condolences. So sorry for your loss K.".

Kartik Aaryan pays tribute to late veteran actor Dilip Kumar

Veteran Bollywood actor Dilip Kumar passed away on Wednesday, July 7. Following his demise, several Bollywood actors paid him their last respects via Instagram. Kartik Aaryan also paid his tribute and shared a black and white photo of the Naya Daur actor. In the caption, he added a broken heart emoticon.

On Kartik Aaryan's work front

Kartik Aaryan was last seen in the film Love Aaj Kal 2 opposite Sara Ali Khan. The actor will soon be featured in the Netflix film Dhamaka. He also has Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 and Satyanarayan Ki Katha in his loop. However, the makers of Satyanarayan Ki Katha have announced they would be changing the name of the film.

IMAGE: KARTIK AARYAN INSTAGRAM

