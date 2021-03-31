Kartik Aaryan Performs Handstand; Says 'After COVID-19, Everything Appears Reversed'

Actor Kartik Aaryan took to his Instagram on Wednesday morning and shared a picture of himself performing a headstand on his terrace. He went on to pen a quirky caption and expressed in Hindi that everything seems to appear reversed after contracting COVID-19. He wrote, “Covid ke baad se sab ulta dikh raha hai!.” Kartik then wished his Insta-fam and very good morning. It was on March 22 when the Pati Patni Aur Woh actor announced that he had tested positive for the virus.

Kartik: 'Sab ulta dikh raha hai'

Fans and well-wishers dropped endearing comments on Kartik's post and prayed for his speedy recovery. The actor also posted a selfie and wrote, "Mera lockdown ho Gaya. Tum sab ka night curfew toh ho. #CovidSelfie #GlowingTvacha." (My lockdown is done, now you all prepare for night curfew. Glowing face). Aaryan recently shared a BTS picture from the sets of his upcoming movie Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. The pic featured actor Rajpal Yadav, who will be seen reprising his role of Chhote Pandit in the upcomer. Kartik posted this photo on the auspicious day of Holi and wished fans on behalf of Rajpal and him.

Kartik Aaryan had already begun shooting for Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, which is all set to hit the screens on November 19, 2021. The movie is jointly produced by Bhushan Kumar’s T-Series and Murad Khetani's Cine1 Studios. Kartik and Kiara had also jetted off to Manali to shoot some sequences for the film. More so, recently, Tabu also joined the cast and began shooting for her segments. Director Anees Bazmee keeps sharing glimpses from the sets, amping up curiosity amongst moviegoers. Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 is the sequel of the hit 2007 film, of the same name, helmed by Priyadarshan.

On the work front, Kartik Aaryan recently walked the ramp at Manish Malhotra’s Lakme Fashion Week. The former and his co-star Kiara Advani were the show stoppers. The grand finale of the same took place on March 21. Apart from the two stars, celebs like Hina Khan, Ananya Panday, Dia Mirza, Aahana Kumra, Pooja Hegde, Lara Dutt and Divya Khosla Kumar also walked the ramp. Meanwhile, Kartik has movies like Dostana 2 and Dhamaka in the pipeline.

(Promo Source: Kartik Aaryan Instagram)